Israel's Bezeq Telecom Q3 profit, revenue up















JERUSALEM, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Bezeq Israel Telecom (BEZQ.TA) reported on Wednesday a rise in net profit for the third quarter and higher revenue boosted by growth in its mobile phone unit and rapid deployment of its fibre optics network.

Bezeq, Israel's largest telecoms group, said it earned 314 million shekels ($92 million) in the third quarter excluding one-time items, compared with 295 million shekels a year earlier. Revenue gained 5.6% to 2.26 billion shekels.

Boosted by a continued fibre optics network rollout, Bezeq's core fixed-line business showed a 3.8% rise in adjusted net profit to 237 million shekels. The company said its new fibre network now reaches 1.48 million households and it has 233,000 subscribers after gaining a record 51,000 new subscribers in the quarter.

Mobile unit Pelephone - Israel's third largest mobile operator - recorded quarterly net profit of 50 million shekels, up from 23 million shekels a year earlier. Revenue jumped 12.4% to 608 million shekels, driven by an increase in roaming revenues, equipment revenues and growth in 5G subscriber plans.

Pelephone's subscriber base rose to 2.675 million - 753,000 of them connected to its 5G network - from 2.547 million a year ago.

Bezeq's satellite TV unit Yes broke even for the quarter after posting a 29 million shekel net profit a year earlier, while recording its highest growth in net subscribers in the last eight years.

($1 = 3.4029 shekels)

Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch Editing by Steven Scheer











