Israel's Bezeq Telecom Q4 net profit dips, sees flat 2023

The logo of Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Corp Ltd, the country's largest telecom group, is seen outside their headquarters in Holon, Israel October 23 2022. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

JERUSALEM, March 14 (Reuters) - Bezeq Israel Telecom (BEZQ.TA) reported a slight drop in quarterly profit amid higher operating expenses, and forecast a flat year in 2023.

Bezeq, Israel's largest telecoms group, said on Tuesday it earned 250 million shekels ($69 million) excluding one-time items in the fourth quarter, compared with 256 million a year earlier. Revenue dipped 0.6% to 2.24 billion shekels.

It estimated adjusted net profit of 1.2 billion shekels in 2023, unchanged from 2022, and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 3.8 billion shekels - up from 3.74 billion last year.

Bezeq also said it would pay dividends every half year of 60% of its six-months profit, adding that it hoped to increase that rate to 70% in the future.

The company projected its fibre-optics internet network would reach 2 million households at the end of 2023, up from 1.53 million currently.

($1 = 3.6412 shekels)

