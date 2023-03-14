Israel's Bezeq Telecom Q4 net profit dips, sees flat 2023















JERUSALEM, March 14 (Reuters) - Bezeq Israel Telecom (BEZQ.TA) reported a slight drop in quarterly profit amid higher operating expenses, and forecast a flat year in 2023.

Bezeq, Israel's largest telecoms group, said on Tuesday it earned 250 million shekels ($69 million) excluding one-time items in the fourth quarter, compared with 256 million a year earlier. Revenue dipped 0.6% to 2.24 billion shekels.

It estimated adjusted net profit of 1.2 billion shekels in 2023, unchanged from 2022, and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 3.8 billion shekels - up from 3.74 billion last year.

Bezeq also said it would pay dividends every half year of 60% of its six-months profit, adding that it hoped to increase that rate to 70% in the future.

The company projected its fibre-optics internet network would reach 2 million households at the end of 2023, up from 1.53 million currently.

($1 = 3.6412 shekels)

Reporting by Steven Scheer Editing by Ari Rabinovitch











