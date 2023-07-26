Israel's Bezeq Telecom sees higher than expected 2023 net profit

Logo of Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Corp Ltd in Holon
The logo of Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Corp Ltd, the country's largest telecom group, is seen outside their headquarters in Holon, Israel October 23 2022. REUTERS/Amir Cohen/File Photo

JERUSALEM, July 26 (Reuters) - Bezeq Israel Telecom (BEZQ.TA) on Wednesday raised its 2023 net profit estimate to 1.32 billion shekels ($356 million) from a prior 1.2 billion, citing lower than expected depreciation and financing expenses.

Bezeq, Israel's largest telecoms group, maintained a forecast of 3.8 billion for 2023 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) and 1.75 billion shekels for capital expenses.

In a regulatory filing in Tel Aviv, it also said its fibre optic network deployment has reached 2 million households.

Bezeq is due to issue second-quarter earnings on Aug. 9.

($1 = 3.7039 shekels)

Reporting by Steven Scheer, Editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next