Israel's Partner Comms to buy operations of Marathon 018 Xfone
Aug 26 (Reuters) - Partner Communications Company Ltd (PTNR.TA) said on Thursday it has offered to purchase the business operations of Israeli telecoms firm Marathon 018 Xfone for 187 million shekels ($58.07 million).
Partner communications said the offer will expire on Sept 9, 2021.
($1 = 3.2205 shekels)
