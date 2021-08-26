Israel's Partner Comms to buy operations of Marathon 018 Xfone

Screens displaying the logo of Partner, an Israeli communication firm, are seen at the headquarters in Rosh Ha'ayin near Tel Aviv, Israel June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Partner Communications Company Ltd (PTNR.TA) said on Thursday it has offered to purchase the business operations of Israeli telecoms firm Marathon 018 Xfone for 187 million shekels ($58.07 million).

Partner communications said the offer will expire on Sept 9, 2021.

($1 = 3.2205 shekels)

Reporting by Ann Maria Shibu in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri

