Israel's Partner Communications names new CEO

The logo of Partner, an Israeli communication firm, is seen on their headquarters in Rosh Ha'ayin near Tel Aviv, Israel June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

JERUSALEM, May 23 (Reuters) - Israel's Partner Communications (PTNR.TA) said on Monday it had appointed veteran telecom executive Avi Gabay as its new chief executive.

Gabay, formerly a CEO of rivals Cellcom and Bezeq, would assume the role on June 1, Partner said.

Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch Editing by Steven Scheer

