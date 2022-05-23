1 minute read
Israel's Partner Communications names new CEO
JERUSALEM, May 23 (Reuters) - Israel's Partner Communications (PTNR.TA) said on Monday it had appointed veteran telecom executive Avi Gabay as its new chief executive.
Gabay, formerly a CEO of rivals Cellcom and Bezeq, would assume the role on June 1, Partner said.
