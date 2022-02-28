Israel's Partner Communications Q4 profit jumps

The logo of Partner, an Israeli communication firm, is seen on their headquarters in Rosh Ha'ayin near Tel Aviv, Israel June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Amir Cohen/File Photo/File Photo

JERUSALEM, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Israeli telecoms group Partner Communications reported a sharp rise in fourth-quarter profit, boosted by revenue gains in its mobile and internet services while expenses declined.

Partner , Israel's second-largest mobile operator, said it earned 77 million shekels ($24 million) in the October-December period, compared with 5 million shekels a year earlier.

Revenue rose 6% to 853 million shekels, helped by subscriber growth in its fibre optics network, TV and mobile offerings, as well as demand for its cellular roaming services from tourism after Israel started to allow the entry of foreign tourists.

Its mobile subscriber base reached 3.02 million, up 187,000 customers in 2021, for a market share of 28%. The number of fibre-optics subscribers rose to 212,000 last year, while it had 374,000 internet customers and 226,000 subscribers to its TV service.

($1 = 3.2623 shekels)

Reporting by Steven Scheer, Editing by Louise Heavens

