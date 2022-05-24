Israel's Partner Communications quarterly profit jumps on new subscribers

JERUSALEM, May 24 (Reuters) - Israeli telecoms group Partner Communications (PTNR.TA) reported on Tuesday a sharp rise in first-quarter profit, boosted by gains in its cellular and fixed-line services.

Partner , Israel's second-largest mobile operator, said it earned 39 million shekels ($12 million) in the January-March period, compared with 5 million shekels a year earlier.

Revenue rose 3% to 854 million shekels, helped by subscriber growth in its cellular and fibre optics segments, as well as increased demand for its cellular roaming services.

Its mobile subscriber base reached 3.06 million, up 40,000 customers in the quarter, for a market share of 28%. The number of fibre-optics subscribers rose to 233,000, while it had 387,000 internet customers and 225,000 subscribers to its TV service.

($1 = 3.3530 shekels)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.