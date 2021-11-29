Israel's Partner Communications swings to Q3 profit

The logo of Partner, an Israeli communication firm, is seen on their headquarters in Rosh Ha'ayin near Tel Aviv, Israel June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Amir Cohen/File Photo

JERUSALEM, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Israeli telecoms group Partner Communications (PTNR.TA) swung to a net profit in the third quarter, boosted by higher revenue from mobile, internet and roaming services.

Partner , Israel's second-largest mobile operator, said it earned 24 million shekels ($7.6 million) in the July-September period, compared with a 5 million shekel loss a year earlier.

Revenue rose 5% to 672 million shekels, helped by subscriber growth in its fibre optics network, TV and mobile offerings, as well as demand for its cellular roaming services from tourism after Israel in June began to allow small groups of foreign tourists.

Its mobile subscriber base topped 3 million for the first time in nearly a decade, Partner said.

($1 = 3.1625 shekels)

Reporting by Steven Scheer; editing by Jason Neely

