Italian commentator among media to test positive for COVID-19 ahead of Euro 2020 final

ROME, July 9 (Reuters) - Commentator Alberto Rimedio was among three members of the Italian media covering Euro 2020 for national broadcaster RAI to test positive for COVID-19, just two days before the final against England, a RAI source told Reuters on Friday.

The three included Rimedio, the television commentator for all of Italy's games, and two technicians, one of them based in Florence where the national team has its base.

The media centre of the Coverciano training camp, on the outskirts of the city, was immediately sanitised.

A source close to the team told Reuters there were no particular worries about infections involving the players who are protected by strict security measures.

Reporting by Angelo Amante and Elvira Pollina Editing by Toby Davis

