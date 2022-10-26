Italian watchdog asks telecoms operators to detail energy saving plans















MILAN, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Italy's communication watchdog asked telecoms companies to detail their plans to comply with national energy saving policies as the authority begins its preliminary monitoring of impacts on services, a letter seen by Reuters showed.

As the risk of power shortages grows amid dwindling supplies of Russian gas in the wake of the Ukraine conflict, telecoms operators are bracing for potential power cuts which could knock out part of their network.

In a letter to telecoms operator sent on Tuesday, Italy's communications watchdog AGCOM asked telecoms firms to detail energy containment measures planned for their networks.

Requests also include providing an estimate of the impact which any potential blackout may have on telecoms services as well as countermeasures to tackle any energy shortages, such as back-up systems.

The authority has also asked companies to evaluate the impact that any planned measures to contain energy costs may have on the security of their services, as well to detail plans to cut energy consumption involving mobile networks during off-peak or night-time hours.

"You are requested to submit all required information... no later than ten days after the receipt of this letter", AGCOM said.

The energy crisis comes on top of other business concerns for telecoms operators in Europe, which are caught up between high investment needs and low returns partly linked to a crowded and competitive landscape.

AGCOM did not immediately respond to Reuters' request seeking comments.

