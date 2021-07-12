Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Italy court annuls antitrust fine on telecom groups over billing practices

Telecom Italia logo in Milan, Italy, May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

ROME, July 12 (Reuters) - An Italian court has annulled a fine of 228 million euros ($271 million) slapped on Italy's top four phone operators last year over a breach of competition rules for collectively agreeing to raise their prices.

Italy's competition watchdog had claimed Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI), Vodafone (VOD.L), CK Hutchison’s unit Wind Tre and Swisscom’s Fastweb had agreed to raise tariffs after being forced to scrap a billing scheme based on 28 days rather than a full month.

But a Rome-based administrative court said in a series of rulings published on Monday, and seen by Reuters, that the companies had been acting within their rights.

TIM declined to comment. The other companies were not immediately available for a comment.

($1 = 0.8422 euros)

Reporting by Marco Carta, writing by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Giselda Vagnoni

