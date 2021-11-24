Italy to discuss KKR's move on TIM after binding bid, minister says

The Tim logo is seen at its headquarters in Rome, Italy November 22, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

MILAN, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The Italian government will discuss KKR's proposed takeover on Telecom Italia (TIM) (TLIT.MI) when the U.S. fund makes a binding proposal, Industry Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti said on Wednesday.

TIM said on Sunday it had received a non-binding 10.8 billion euro ($12.10 billion) offer from KKR (KKR.N) aimed at taking Italy's biggest phone group private. read more

Rome has special anti-takeover powers to shield companies deemed of strategic importance from foreign bids.

"It is too early to talk about that," Giorgetti said.

($1 = 0.8926 euros)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Gianluca Semeraro; editing by Giselda Vagnoni

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.