Italy to discuss KKR's move on TIM after binding bid, minister says
MILAN, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The Italian government will discuss KKR's proposed takeover on Telecom Italia (TIM) (TLIT.MI) when the U.S. fund makes a binding proposal, Industry Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti said on Wednesday.
TIM said on Sunday it had received a non-binding 10.8 billion euro ($12.10 billion) offer from KKR (KKR.N) aimed at taking Italy's biggest phone group private. read more
Rome has special anti-takeover powers to shield companies deemed of strategic importance from foreign bids.
"It is too early to talk about that," Giorgetti said.
($1 = 0.8926 euros)
