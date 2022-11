ROME, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Italy’s new government wants Telecom Italia's (TLIT.MI) network to be under state control to speed up the digitalization of the economy, Industry Minister Adolfo Urso said on Monday.

"We need the network to be under public control", Urso said at a business conference in Rome.

