Italy PM empowers top aide Butti to oversee fast-broadband strategy - draft















MILAN, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has given cabinet undersecretary Alessio Butti powers to oversee Rome's strategic policies to develop ultra-fast broadband networks, a government decree seen by Reuters showed on Friday.

The move comes ahead of an end-November deadline for state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) to decide whether to submit a preliminary offer for Telecom Italia's (TLIT.MI) (TIM) landline grid, under a plan championed by Meloni's predecessor Mario Draghi.

The multi-billion euro offer would be part of a broader plan to merge TIM's network with smaller rival Open Fiber, which is controlled by CDP.

Butti criticised such a plan and called on CDP to take control of TIM as a way to pursue the goal of combining the former phone monopoly network assets with those of Open Fiber.

TIM's top investor is French media company Vivendi (VIV.PA) with a 24% stake and the second largest is CDP with a 10% stake.

Meloni's office declined to comment.

