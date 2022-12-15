Italy wants to bring Telecom Italia's unit Sparkle under public control, sources say















ROME, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Italy's government wants to bring Telecom Italia's (TLIT.MI) (TIM) submarine cable unit Sparkle under public control, three sources close to the matter told Reuters.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's administration on Thursday has started talks with leading TIM investors Vivendi (VIV.PA) and state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) to identify "the best market-friendly options" for TIM.

Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, editing Federico Maccioni











