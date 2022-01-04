Media & Telecom
Italy watchdog says Telecom Italia's fiber scheme fits EU rules
1 minute read
MILAN, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Italy's communications watchdog said on Tuesday a scheme presented by Telecom Italia (TIM) (TLIT.MI) to help fund the roll out of fiber optic networks was compliant with EU rules aimed at boosting high speed internet coverage.
TIM's co-investment plan envisages the involvement of other players interested in investing in fiber-to-the-home networks to share long term risks.
The watchdog said it would begin a market test to gauge feedback on the matter.
Reporting by Elvira Pollina, editing by Stephen Jewkes
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.