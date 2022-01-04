Italy watchdog says Telecom Italia's fiber scheme fits EU rules

Telecom Italia tower is seen in Rozzano neighbourhood of Milan, Italy, May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

MILAN, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Italy's communications watchdog said on Tuesday a scheme presented by Telecom Italia (TIM) (TLIT.MI) to help fund the roll out of fiber optic networks was compliant with EU rules aimed at boosting high speed internet coverage.

TIM's co-investment plan envisages the involvement of other players interested in investing in fiber-to-the-home networks to share long term risks.

The watchdog said it would begin a market test to gauge feedback on the matter.

