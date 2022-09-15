Italy's advertising spending down 10.7% y/y in July - Nielsen

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

ROME, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Advertising spending fell by 10.7% year-on-year in Italy in July, research agency Nielsen said on Thursday.

The sharp fall was largely a reflection of a spike in advertising spending in July 2021 due to the Euro 2020 football tournament won by Italy, Nielsen added.

Advertising spending was down by 1.3% in the first seven months of 2022, while TV advertising shrank by 21.4% in July and by 8.9% in the January-July period.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Alvise Armellini; editing by Agnieszka Flak

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.