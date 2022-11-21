Italy's antitrust fines Wind Tre 5 mln euros over violation of consumer rights















MILAN, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Italy's antitrust authority said on Monday it had fined Italian mobile operator Wind Tre 5 million euros ($5.11 million) for an alleged violation of consumer rights.

The company, controlled by conglomerate Hutchinson (0001.HK), has allegedly delivered an extra paid service that was not required by its customers, according to a statement issued by the watchdog.

The fine is the maximum amount the authority can apply in these cases, the regulator said.

($1 = 0.9778 euros)

Reporting by Cristina Carlevaro, editing by Federico Maccioni











