Italy's competition watchdog clears Telecom Italia fiber scheme

The Tim logo is seen at its headquarters in Rome, Italy November 22, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

MILAN, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Italy's competition watchdog said on Thursday it had approved Telecom Italia's (TLIT.MI) unit FiberCop co-investment scheme aimed at boosting fiber rollout across the country.

The watchdog said in a statement it had accepted commitments Telecom Italia (TIM) and co-investors Fastweb, a unit of Swisscom (SCMN.S), Tiscali (TIS.MI) and U.S. investment fund KKR (KKR.N) submitted after the probe was opened in December 2020.

TIM and other FiberCop investors had agreed to comply to a raft of pledges aimed at safeguarding competition and supporting the development of the fiber infrastructure.

Reporting by Elvira Pollina, writing by Giulio Piovaccari

