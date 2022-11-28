Italy's govt has not clarified whether CDP will bid for TIM's grid - union official















ROME, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Italy's government has not clarified with unions whether state lender Cassa Depositi e Presitit (CDP) would submit a preliminary offer for Telecom Italia's (TLIT.MI) landline grid by a Nov. 30 deadline, a union official said on Monday.

Maurizio Landini, head of the Italian CGIL union, was speaking after a meeting with the head of staff of new right-wing Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Rome was on Monday reviewing optionsfor the future of the former phone monopoly as uncertainty grew about the planned CDP bid, part of a broader plan to combine TIM's network assets with those of smaller rival Open Fiber to create a unified broadband champion under CDP's control.

Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte











