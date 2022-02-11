Italy's main unions call for general strike against Telecom network spin off

Telecom Italia's logo for the TIM brand is seen on a building in Rome, Italy, April 9 2016.REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

ROME, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Italy's main telecom unions called on Friday for a general strike against a possible spin off of Telecom Italia's (TIM) (TLIT.MI) network.

The labour groups have raised concerns over a potential break up of the company and a fallout on jobs as the former phone monopoly studies a split of its network assets as an alternative to a takeover approach by fund KKR (KKR.N).

Employees of all the TIM group companies will strike on Feb. 23 and not work extra shifts between Feb. 21 and March 22, unions SLC-CGIL, FISTel-CISL and UILCOM-UIL said in a joint statement.

Reporting by Elvira Pollina, editing by Maria Pia Quaglia

