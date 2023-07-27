ITV's earnings halve as tough ad market and streaming spend weigh

LONDON, July 27 (Reuters) - British broadcaster ITV's (ITV.L) profit more than halved to 152 million pounds ($197 million) in the six months to end-June, it said on Thursday, reflecting a tough advertising market and peak investment in its streaming service ITVX.

Chief Executive Carolyn McCall said strong growth in its Studios production business and digital revenue in the first half largely offset the weakness in the ad market, resulting in total revenue declining 1% in the period.

"ITV maintained its strength in linear in a challenging advertising market," she said in a statement.

"Looking forward we see a more encouraging outlook as advertisers build their campaigns around the large streaming and linear audiences expected to be drawn to the Women's World Cup, the Rugby World Cup and the eagerly anticipated return of Big Brother."

The broadcaster said its total advertising revenue was expected to be down 4% in July and up 7% in August.

It said it was too early to give a forecast for September but early signs were positive and it expected to see growth in the third quarter as a whole.

Revenue at ITV Studios, which makes "Love Island" and "The Chase", increased by 8%, reaching 1 billion pounds in the period for the first time.

The company, which terminated talks to buy independent production company All3Media earlier this month, reported total external revenue of 1.64 billion pounds for the six months to end-June.

Group adjusted earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (Ebita) fell 52% to 152 million pounds, in line with a 149 million pound forecast by Citi, but short of market consensus of 183 million pounds.

($1 = 0.7724 pounds)

Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Kate Holton

