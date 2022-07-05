Japan's KDDI: Telecoms networks back up and running after failure

A man uses a mobile phone at Shibuya Crossing in Tokyo, Japan, March 31, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO, July 5 (Reuters) - Japanese wireless carrier KDDI Corp said on Tuesday all telecommunications networks have returned to normal after a nationwide system failure.

Telecommunication services for both corporate and individual customers have been confirmed fully operational as of 1536 JST (0636 GMT), the company said in a statement.

The disruption, which began in the early hours of Saturday morning, was caused by an equipment malfunction and affected services ranging from weather data to parcel delivery and banking. read more

Reporting by Mariko Katsumura

