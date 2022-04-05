Jason Kilar to leave WarnerMedia after merger with Discovery - memo

Jason Kilar, CEO of WarnerMedia, arrives for the annual Allen and Co. Sun Valley media conference in Sun Valley, Idaho, U.S. July 6, 2021. REUTERS/Brian Losness

April 5 (Reuters) - AT&T's (T.N) WarnerMedia unit chief Jason Kilar will depart from the company after the merger with media firm Discovery (DISCA.O), according to a memo seen by Reuters.

"With the pending transaction with Discovery nearing close, now is the right time to share with each of you that I will be departing this amazing company," Kilar said in the memo to employees on Tuesday.

Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru and Dawn Chmielewski; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

