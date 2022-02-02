Jeff Zucker resigns as CNN president

CNN President Jeff Zucker attends a keynote event at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, February 26, 2018. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Jeff Zucker said he is resigning as president of CNN and chairman of WarnerMedia's news and sports division, issuing a staff memo in which he acknowledged a consensual relationship with a close colleague.

"As part of the investigation into Chris Cuomo's tenure at CNN, I was asked about a consensual relationship with my closest colleague", Zucker wrote in the memo. "I was required to disclose it when it began but I didn't."

Reporting by Kanishka Singh And Helen Coster, Editing by Franklin Paul

