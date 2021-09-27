Skip to main content

Factbox: Key winners at the Tony Awards

John Legend and the cast of Ain?t Too Proud pose on the red carpet at the 74th Annual Tony Awards in New York, U.S., September 26, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Sept 26 (Reuters) - The Tony Awards for Broadway theatre were handed out in New York on Sunday after a delay of more than a year caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Following is a list of winners in key categories.

BEST PLAY

"The Inheritance"

BEST MUSICAL

"Moulin Rouge! The Musical

BEST REVIVAL OF A PLAY

"A Soldier's Play"

BEST ACTOR, PLAY

Andrew Burnap, "The Inheritance"

BEST ACTRESS, PLAY

Mary-Louise Parker, "The Sound Inside"

BEST ACTOR, MUSICAL

Aaron Tveit, "Moulin Rouge! The Musical"

BEST ACTRESS, MUSICAL

Adrienne Warren, "Tina - The Tina Turner Musical"

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

"A Christmas Carol"

BEST BOOK OF A MUSICAL

"Jagged Little Pill"

Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

