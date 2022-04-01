Kremlin spokesman says Russia will strengthen western border to deter attack

April 1 (Reuters) - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Friday said Russian President Vladimir Putin had ordered the military to strengthen the country's western borders so that no one would ever think of launching an attack.

Peskov told the main television network in neighbouring Belarus that unnamed nations were strengthening their military potential near Russia's western borders. Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu was working on a security plan, he said.

"Of course this will be done in a way to make us secure and ensure we reach the required level of parity so that it wouldn't cross anyone's mind ... to attack us," he said.

Putin sent troops on Feb. 24 for what he calls a "special military operation" to demilitarise Russia's southwestern neighbour Ukraine. Western countries call it an unprovoked war of aggression. read more

