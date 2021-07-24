Media & Telecom
Lagardere denies wrongdoing after Le Monde reports ongoing investigation
PARIS, July 24 (Reuters) - French media giant Lagardere (LAGA.PA) denied any wrongdoing after daily newspaper Le Monde reported on Friday a judicial investigation into the company was underway to look into potential infractions including false accounting and vote buying.
Le Monde said a judicial investigation had been launched in April, leading to the appointment of a judge on the matter.
"The company acts within the law and will vigorously defend itself against any contrary allegation," Lagardere said in a short statement on Saturday.
Lagardere has been at odds recently with several shareholders including hedge fund Amber Capital which earlier this year filed a complaint. The dispute has been resolved since.
It is transforming itself into a joint-stock company, unravelling an arcane structure that had caused strife with shareholders.
