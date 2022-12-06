Latvia cancels license of Russian independent television station TV Rain















VILNIUS, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The Latvian broadcasting regulator on Tuesday canceled the license Russian independent television station TV Rain, said the regulator's chairman.

"In connection with the threat to the national security and public order, (the regulator) has made a decision this morning to annul the broadcast license of TV Rain", Ivars Abolins said on Twitter, adding the broadcasts will cease on Thursday.

Reporting by Andrius Sytas in Vilnius and Janis Laizans in Riga, editing by Stine Jacobsen











