Lawyer for Kevin Spacey tells UK court his client denies sex assault charges

Actor Kevin Spacey arrives at Westminster Magistrates Court after being charged over allegations of sex offences, in London, Britain, June 16, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON, June 16 (Reuters) - A lawyer for Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey said he strenuously denies any criminality as he appeared at a British court on Thursday to face allegations of sex offences.

Spacey is accused of five offences: four counts of sexual assault, and a further charge of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent. Prosecutors say Spacey forced a man to have oral sex. read more

"Mr Spacey strenuously denies any and all criminality in this case," his lawyer Patrick Gibbs said.

Reporting by Michael Holden, Editing by Andrew MacAskill

