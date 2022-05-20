1 minute read
Lebanon to use Sayrafa exchange rate for telecoms sector, minister says
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
BEIRUT, May 20 (Reuters) - Lebanon's telecommunications sector will begin using the central bank's Sayrafa exchange platform for phone services, including calls and mobile data, telecoms minister Johnny Corm said on Friday after a cabinet meeting.
The telecommunications sector had previously been using the old exchange rate of 1,500 Lebanese pounds to the dollar.
The Sayrafa exchange rate on Friday was 23,900 Lebanese pounds to the dollar, nearly 16 times the official rate.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Timour Azhari; Writing by Lina Najem; Editing by Hugh Lawson
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.