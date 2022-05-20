Lebanon to use Sayrafa exchange rate for telecoms sector, minister says

Lebanon's Telecoms Minister Johnny Corm attends an interview with Reuters at the Ministry of Telecommunications in Beirut, Lebanon January 12, 2022. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

BEIRUT, May 20 (Reuters) - Lebanon's telecommunications sector will begin using the central bank's Sayrafa exchange platform for phone services, including calls and mobile data, telecoms minister Johnny Corm said on Friday after a cabinet meeting.

The telecommunications sector had previously been using the old exchange rate of 1,500 Lebanese pounds to the dollar.

The Sayrafa exchange rate on Friday was 23,900 Lebanese pounds to the dollar, nearly 16 times the official rate.

Reporting by Timour Azhari; Writing by Lina Najem

