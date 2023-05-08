Wall Street Journal, Los Angeles Times win Pulitzer prizes















May 8 (Reuters) - The Wall Street Journal won the Pulitzer Prize for investigative reporting for revealing financial conflicts of interest among officials at dozens of federal agencies, the award administrator said on Monday.

The Los Angeles Times won the Pulitzer Prize for breaking news for revealing a secretly recorded conversation among city officials that included racist comments.

The annual Pulitzers, first presented in 1917, are the most prestigious honors in U.S. journalism.

Reporting by Joseph Ax











