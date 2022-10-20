Lower tribunal should re-examine EU veto against Hutchison's O2 deal, EU court adviser says















LUXEMBOURG, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Europe's second-top court should re-examine an EU antitrust veto against CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd's (0001.HK) 10.3 billion pound bid to buy O2 UK from Spain's Telefonica (TEF.MC) in 2016, an adviser to Europe's top court said on Thursday.

Advocate-General Juliane Kokott at the Court of the Justice of the European Union said the General Court's rejection of the EU antitrust veto in 2020 should be dismissed.

She recommended that "the General Court's judgment be set aside and that the case be referred back to the General Court for it to provide a fresh ruling on the dispute".

Judges, which usually follow four out of five such non-binding opinions, will decide in the coming months.

The case is C-376/20 P Commission v CK Telecoms UK Investments.

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, additional reporting by Bart Meijers in Amsterdam;











