Malaysia to announce plan for equity sale in 5G agency next week -minister

People use their mobile phones at a university in Semenyih, outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia November 3, 2017. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin

KUALA LUMPUR, June 30 (Reuters) - Malaysia is expected to announce a plan for the sale of equity stakes in the state-run 5G agency by next week, Communications and Multimedia Minister Annuar Musa said on Thursday.

A stake of 70% will be split between six companies, he told reporters.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Rozanna Latiff Editing by Ed Davies

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.