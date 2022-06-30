1 minute read
Malaysia to announce plan for equity sale in 5G agency next week -minister
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
KUALA LUMPUR, June 30 (Reuters) - Malaysia is expected to announce a plan for the sale of equity stakes in the state-run 5G agency by next week, Communications and Multimedia Minister Annuar Musa said on Thursday.
A stake of 70% will be split between six companies, he told reporters.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Rozanna Latiff Editing by Ed Davies
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.