Malaysia cabinet reconsiders plan for single 5G network - minister

People use their mobile phones at a university in Semenyih, outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia November 3, 2017. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin/File Photo

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The Malaysian government is considering whether to go ahead with its plan for a single wholesale 5G network, with the cabinet due to make a final decision by January, its communications minister Annuar Musa told reporters on Tuesday.

Malaysia's proposed centralised 5G network has been met with resistance from major mobile operators, who have yet to sign up to the government plan citing transparency and pricing issues, Reuters reported last month.

Annuar said the cabinet was now considering whether to allow multiple 5G providers, after telecoms firms and industry players raised concerns that the government's plan could hamper competition.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

"The cabinet will discuss again and will make a final decision by January whether to stick with a single wholesale network system or to have more than one operator to allow for some kind of competition," he said.

In the meantime, Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB), the wholly state-owned agency tasked with building and managing 5G infrastructure, will proceed with an initial rollout this month, Annuar said.

DNB did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

DNB on Monday said it would offer its wholesale 5G services to mobile carriers for free when it begins network deployment in three central areas next week. read more

The offer would apply until March 31, as the agency looks to finalise long-term deals with operators.

Annuar said a single shared network would improve efficiency and reduce costs, compared to a rollout carried out by multiple providers.

Telecommunication companies, however, say they could end up paying more than they would have if they introduced 5G on their own, as the plan did not take into account additional requirements related to issues such as traffic volume and contingency costs.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Martin Petty and Ed Davies

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.