KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Malaysia's newly appointed Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Monday his administration will review the country's plans for a state-owned 5G network introduced by the previous government.

The 5G plans by the previous government were not carried out transparently, Anwar said at a news conference.

Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; writing by A. Ananthalakshmi











