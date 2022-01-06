M&C Saatchi receives bid interest from director Murria

LONDON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - British advertising group M&C Saatchi (SAA.L) said on Thursday it had received a preliminary approach from Vin Murria, a software entrepreneur and director of the company, which could lead to a takeover offer.

It said no proposal or terms had been received but the board had been told to expect one. Businesswoman Murria is both a director of the company and the executive chairperson of AdvancedAdvT Limited.

"The board confirms that the new strategy announced in Q1 2021 is already delivering, with the company's performance consistently exceeding expectations, demonstrated by a succession of positive trading upgrades," the group said in a statement.

M&C, which produces advertising and content for groups including Amazon's Audible, Zipcar and EDF, has endured a tumultuous couple of years after an accounting scandal in 2019 caused its shares to be temporarily suspended.

Founded in 1995 by brothers and ad moguls Maurice and Charles Saatchi, M&C has steadily recovered and undergone a strategic review led by CEO Moray MacLennan, although its shares remain well below 2019 levels.

It had a market valuation of just over 200 million pounds this week before Murria raised takeover speculation by announcing her acquisition vehicle had bought 10 percent of the shares.

