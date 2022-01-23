M&C Saatchi suitor AdvancedAdvT makes fresh offer with cash alternative - Sky News

Signage is seen at the reception of the M&C Saatchi office in central London, Britain, January 6, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Jan 23 (Reuters) - AdvancedAdvT(ADVT.L), the quoted bid vehicle pursuing a takeover of M&C Saatchi(SAA.L), has made a fresh offer which includes a partial cash alternative for investors in the London-listed advertising group, Sky News reported on Sunday.

The new proposal included roughly 40 pence-a-share in cash, a shift from the initial all-share offer, Sky News said, citing City sources.

Reporting by Vishal Vivek in Bengaluru Editing by Gareth Jones

