M&C Saatchi suitor AdvancedAdvT makes fresh offer with cash alternative - Sky News
Jan 23 (Reuters) - AdvancedAdvT(ADVT.L), the quoted bid vehicle pursuing a takeover of M&C Saatchi(SAA.L), has made a fresh offer which includes a partial cash alternative for investors in the London-listed advertising group, Sky News reported on Sunday.
The new proposal included roughly 40 pence-a-share in cash, a shift from the initial all-share offer, Sky News said, citing City sources.
