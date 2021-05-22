Mexican media conglomerate Grupo Lauman will buy Fox Sports’ Mexico operations, fulfilling a key regulatory condition of Walt Disney Co’s (DIS.N) acquisition of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc’s film and television assets, newspaper El Financiero said.

El Financiero, which is part of Grupo Lauman, announced the news late on Friday without putting a value on the acquisition. The paper noted the deal was subject to regulatory approval, and that more details would follow.

Mexico's telecoms regulator, the Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT), in 2019 approved Disney's $71 billion purchase of Fox's media assets, subject to the sale of Fox Sports (FOXA.O) channels due to the market power the deal created.

Neither Fox nor Grupo Lauman immediately responded to requests for comment.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.