Media company United Group to invest 2 bln euros in Greece by 2027
ATHENS, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Balkan telecoms and media company United Group plans to invest 2.0 billion euros ($2.00 billion) in Greece up to 2027 for the upgrade of its telecoms infrastructure, the prime minister's office said on Thursday.
United Group, majority owned by private equity firm BC Partners, will install a 10-gigabit fiber optics network to service 4.5 million customers, the prime minister's office said in a statement.
Reporting by Renee Maltezou
