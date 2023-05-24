Media start-up Semafor raises $19 mln to buy out Sam Bankman-Fried's investment















May 24 (Reuters) - Semafor said on Wednesday it has raised $19 million from investors including Yahoo co-founder Jerry Yang and KKR & Co (KKR.N) co-founder Henry Kravis to replace Sam Bankman-Fried's investment in the media start-up.

Semafor had been looking to buy out Bankman-Fried's investment for months, after he was charged with fraud following the bankruptcy of cryptocurrency exchange FTX in November.

Last year, investigative news outlet ProPublica also decided to return $1.6 million it received from Bankman-Fried's family foundation.

Founded by former Bloomberg Media Chief Executive Officer Justin Smith and New York Times media columnist Ben Smith, Semafor was launched in October. It has raised a total of $34 million so far.

Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta











