Mexico's Alfa has not received 'appropriate offer' for telecom subsidiary -executive

MEXICO CITY, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Mexico's Alfa has still not received an "appropriate offer" for telecommunications subsidiary Axtel (AXTELCPO.MX) despite multiple interested parties, Chief Financial Officer Eduardo Escalante said in a call with investors on Wednesday.

Escalante said Alfa (ALFAA.MX), which is looking to downsize its portfolio, values Axtel's infrastructure business in the "low double digits," and the services portion in the "mid-single-digit range."

The executive told investors Alfa had no deadline for the potential sale and was analyzing several alternatives.

"It looks good for Axtel in terms of demand going forward," Escalante said, highlighting increased infrastructure needs due to the launch of 5G in the country.

Shares in Alfa were up around 4% Wednesday afternoon.

Alfa reported a net loss of 3.5 billion Mexican pesos ($171 million) Tuesday for the fourth quarter of 2021.

($1= 20.5075 Mexican pesos at end-December)

