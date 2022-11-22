Mexico's America Movil to propose combination of share series

The logo of America Movil is pictured on the wall at a reception area in the company's corporate offices, in Mexico City, Mexico January 25, 2022. REUTERS/Gustavo Graf/File Photo

MEXICO CITY, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Mexican telecommunications giant America Movil will propose reclassifying three of its share series to shareholders, the company said Tuesday.

The "AA," "A" and "L" share series would become part of the company's "B" series, it said in a filing. The change would require amending the company's bylaws and will be subject to regulatory authorization, America Movil said.

Reporting by Kylie Madry, Editing by Isabel Woodford

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next / Editor's Picks