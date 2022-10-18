Mexico's America Movil quarterly profit rises 13.7%, fueled by new subscribers















MEXICO CITY, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Mexican telecommunications giant America Movil (AMXL.MX) reported on Tuesday reported a 13.7% jump in third-quarter net profit, helped by more wireless subscribers across all the regions where it operates compared to a year earlier.

The company, which is controlled by the family of Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, posted a net profit of 17.97 billion pesos ($892.83 million), up from the third quarter last year, which suffered from negative impacts of foreign exchange.

America Movil's revenues edged up 1.8% to 214.47 billion pesos, from 210.77 billion pesos during the year-ago period.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), or core earnings, reached 83.2 billion pesos, a 2.3% increase from a year earlier.

America Movil said it added 2.9 million wireless subscribers in the quarter, including 1.9 million postpaid customers largely from Brazil. The company also reported 156,000 new broadband additions.

($1 = 20.1271 pesos by end-September)

Reporting by Kylie Madry and Noe Torres











