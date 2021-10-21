Skip to main content

Media & Telecom

Mexico's Grupo Televisa reports 77% drop in third-quarter net profit

1 minute read

MEXICO CITY, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Grupo Televisa (TLEVISACPO.MX), Mexico's largest broadcaster, reported on Thursday a 77.3% drop in net profit in the third quarter compared with the same period a year earlier.

The company posted third-quarter net profit of 760.6 million pesos ($36.8 million) compared with 3.350 billion pesos in the same period last year, falling short of the Barclays estimate of 933 million pesos.

Televisa's revenue grew 9.1% to 26.128 billion pesos, from 23.943 billion pesos in the year-earlier period. That was above a Barclays prediction of 24.5 billion pesos.

Televisa and leading U.S. Spanish-language broadcaster Univision announced in April they would merge content through the creation of a new Spanish language media company, in which Televisa would be the largest shareholder. The new firm, called Televisa Univision, will launch a global streaming platform with content from both.

Mexico's telecommunications regulator, IFT, last month authorized the tie-up. The transaction is expected to close this year, Televisa said.

In September, Televisa said the sale of its 40% stake in Ocesa Entertainment to U.S. firm Live Nation would move forward, a move that would support Televisa's deleveraging efforts, according to S&P Global Ratings.

($1= 20.642 pesos at end-September)

Reporting by Noe Torres and Anthony Esposito in Mexico City Editing by Daina Beth Solomon and Matthew Lewis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Media & Telecom

Media & Telecom · 3:29 PM UTC

AT&T adds wireless subscribers in 5G push, new movies boost HBO Max

AT&T Inc posted higher quarterly revenue and more cell phone subscribers on Thursday, bolstered by higher demand for its internet service and growing streaming platform HBO Max.

Media & Telecom
Enter the Zuckerverse? Social media churns with new names for Facebook
Media & Telecom
Vodafone adds 7,000 software engineers to target digital services
Media & Telecom
Protesters denounce Netflix over Chappelle transgender comments
Media & Telecom
No 'Squid Game': South Korea's real-life debt trap

Many small business owners in South Korea recognise themselves in the cash-strapped characters of the wildly popular Netflix drama 'Squid Game', who vie desperately for a chance to win $38 million, exposing a debt trap that is all too familiar.