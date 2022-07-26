Mexico's Televisa posts 44% jump in Q2 net profit

The logo of broadcaster Televisa is seen outside its headquarters in Mexico City, Mexico, March 9, 2017. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

MEXICO CITY, July 26 (Reuters) - Grupo Televisa , Mexico's largest broadcaster, reported on Tuesday a 44% jump in net profit in the second quarter compared with the year earlier period.

The company posted a net profit of 3.14 billion pesos ($156 million) compared to 2.2 billion pesos in the same period in 2021.

The company's revenue slightly increased 0.3% to 18.53 billion pesos from the year-earlier period.

($1 = 20.1335 Mexican pesos at end-June)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Cassandra Garrison; Writing by Carolina Pulice

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.