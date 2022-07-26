1 minute read
Mexico's Televisa posts 44% jump in Q2 net profit
MEXICO CITY, July 26 (Reuters) - Grupo Televisa , Mexico's largest broadcaster, reported on Tuesday a 44% jump in net profit in the second quarter compared with the year earlier period.
The company posted a net profit of 3.14 billion pesos ($156 million) compared to 2.2 billion pesos in the same period in 2021.
The company's revenue slightly increased 0.3% to 18.53 billion pesos from the year-earlier period.
($1 = 20.1335 Mexican pesos at end-June)
Reporting by Cassandra Garrison; Writing by Carolina Pulice
