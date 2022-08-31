Mexico's Telmex offers to tweak retirement benefits for new hires, union says

A view shows the Telmex headquarters, as the company's union went on strike after failing to come to an agreement with the company over a new collective labour agreement, in Mexico City, Mexico, July 21, 2022. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

MEXICO CITY, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Mexican telecoms firm Telmex has proposed a new offer to staff which includes tweaking the retirement package for new hires, the employee union at the company said Wednesday.

In a document seen by Reuters, new hires would be offered 100% of their salary, determined by their job category, at the time of retirement, becoming eligible after 35 years of work and once they turn 65.

Reporting by Cassandra Garrison, Edited by Isabel Woodford

