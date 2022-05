A copy of the Miami Herald is shown on a supermarket rack in Doral, Florida, U.S., March 18, 2019. Picture taken March 18, 2019. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

May 9 (Reuters) - The Miami Herald won the Pulitzer Prize for breaking news on Monday, the prize administrator announced.

The annual Pultizers are the most prestigious awards in U.S. journalism.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Daniel Trotta Editing by Alistair Bell

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.