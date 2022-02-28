Microsoft to remove RT apps, ban Russian state-owned media ads

Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen on a TV screen in a hotel during a live news broadcast of the Russia Today (RT) channel TV, after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine, in Madrid, Spain, February 27, 2022. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) said on Monday it would remove Russian state-owned media outlet RT's mobile apps from the Windows App store and ban advertisements on Russian state-sponsored media, as global tech firms respond to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

The company said it would not display any state-sponsored RT and Sputnik content, de-rank their search results on Bing and not place any ads from its ad network on those sites.

Western tech companies, including Facebook-owner Meta Platforms Inc (FB.O) and Alphabet Inc's (GOOGL.O) Google, have placed restrictions on Russia's state-controlled media outlets in Ukraine and around the world.

Google has banned downloads of RT's mobile app on Ukrainian territory after barring Russia's state-owned media outlet RT and other channels from receiving money for ads on their websites, apps and YouTube videos. read more

Facebook is barring Russian state media from running ads or monetizing on its platform anywhere in the world. read more

"(We) will make ongoing adjustments to strengthen our detection and disruption mechanisms to avoid the spread of disinformation and promote instead independent and trusted content," Microsoft said in a blog.

A growing list of companies are also looking to exit Russia as sanctions from Western countries tighten.

Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru. Additional reporting by Chavi Mehta; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

