Mondadori ups guidance on FY core profit margin after solid H1, lower costs

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Italian publisher Mondadori (MOED.MI) on Tuesday raised its full-year profitability guidance citing positive first-half figures and a favourable trend in industrial costs.

Mondadori said in a statement it forecast a high single-digit or low double-digit increase in its adjusted core profit this year, with margins expected at between 16%-17%.

That compared with a previous guidance of a single-digit growth and a margin of between 14%-15%.

Reporting by Luca Fratangelo, editing Federico Maccioni

